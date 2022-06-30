Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

