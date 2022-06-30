Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
