Analyzing Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Trio-Tech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 5 3 0 2.38 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Trio-Tech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99 Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.53 -$590,000.00 $0.14 31.07

Trio-Tech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

