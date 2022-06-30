Head to Head Contrast: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Benson Hill and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41% Sow Good -5,586.52% -65.79% -53.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 3.69 -$126.25 million N/A N/A Sow Good $90,000.00 201.71 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 173.58%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.