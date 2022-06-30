Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Planet Labs PBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $8.17 billion 4.29 $1.25 billion $7.29 28.77 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.05 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Motorola Solutions and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $276.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.88%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 15.30% -633.02% 12.46% Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Planet Labs PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

