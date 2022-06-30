Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

