Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADOCW stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

