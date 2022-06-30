AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGBAR opened at $0.13 on Thursday. AGBA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

