WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 3,194.4% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a growth of 3,194.4% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

AGZD opened at $45.67 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

