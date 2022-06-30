Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Rises By 308.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 308.4% from the May 31st total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

