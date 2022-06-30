Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.