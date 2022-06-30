Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.
