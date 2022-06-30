Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 19107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $567.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.