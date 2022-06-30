Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

