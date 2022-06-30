Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Top Ships worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

