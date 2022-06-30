StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.