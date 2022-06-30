StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

