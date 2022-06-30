Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.