Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.
About Security National Financial (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
