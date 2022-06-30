Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Insider Christopher Ambler Acquires 6,605 Shares

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Ambler bought 6,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).
APAX stock opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.20) on Thursday. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.40 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.50 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £882.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.33.
