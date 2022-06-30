Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Insider Christopher Ambler Acquires 6,605 Shares

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Ambler bought 6,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £12,021.10 ($14,748.01).

APAX stock opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.20) on Thursday. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.40 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.50 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £882.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.33.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

