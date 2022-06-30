FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Decreased by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

