KeyCorp Weighs in on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKT. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

