FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.