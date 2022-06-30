Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $13.00

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 113.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $81,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

