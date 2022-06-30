Analysts Set Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Price Target at 78.80

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 78.80.

VLVOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Volvo Car AB (publ.) alerts:

Shares of VLVOF stock opened at 5.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.88. Volvo Car AB has a twelve month low of 5.74 and a twelve month high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Car AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Car AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.