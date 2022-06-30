Brokerages Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT at $9.17

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

MKTW stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

