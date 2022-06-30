SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$33.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.22.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.50 to C$32.75 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$26.32 and a 52 week high of C$33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

