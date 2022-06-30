Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $51.00

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANDE opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. Andersons has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.63.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.
About Andersons (Get Rating)
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andersons (ANDE)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.