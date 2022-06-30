WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $20.90 Average PT from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $817.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

