Analysts Set Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price at $3,463.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLWYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.66) to GBX 3,870 ($47.48) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Bellway has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.