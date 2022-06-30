Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $8.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
