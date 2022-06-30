Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT at $196.86

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

goeasy stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. goeasy has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

