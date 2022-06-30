LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

LPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

