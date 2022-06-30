Analysts Set Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) PT at $13.57

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNVY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45. Convey Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.22 million and a PE ratio of -61.18.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 607,954 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Convey Health Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 747,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Convey Health Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 281,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

