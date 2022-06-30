WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $53.25 Average PT from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

