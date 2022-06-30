StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.