StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

