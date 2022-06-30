Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

