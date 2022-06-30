Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

