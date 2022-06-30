Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Tredegar has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

