Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Tredegar has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.
About Tredegar (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tredegar (TG)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.