Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

