Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AP opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth $4,236,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

