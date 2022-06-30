Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.04. Approximately 38,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,444,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,980.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,842 shares of company stock worth $39,209,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.