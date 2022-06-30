Contrasting Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edible Garden and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $166.03 million 1.54 -$3.44 million ($0.38) -38.00

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -3.63% -3.01% -1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Summary

Limoneira beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edible Garden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

