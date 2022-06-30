Analyzing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.85 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -5.98 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Honest and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Honest beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

