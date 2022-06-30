Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Target Price at $2,529.14

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,414.86.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.