Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $20.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

