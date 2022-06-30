Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $29.40

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 649.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 258,788 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ChampionX by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $5,717,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.