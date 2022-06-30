Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $33.25

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

COLL stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $602.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

