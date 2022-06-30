AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

AutoCanada stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

