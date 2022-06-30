First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.