Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $109.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920 shares of company stock valued at $161,966 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $85.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

