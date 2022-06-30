GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives $38.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GHRS opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38. GH Research has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the third quarter worth about $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

