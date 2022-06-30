Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $123.29

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.29.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of WOLF opened at $64.76 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.03.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

